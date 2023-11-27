Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 4.2%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.87. 1,605,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,679,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Frontier Group Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. Corporate insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,912,000. Ancient Art L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,104 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,749,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

