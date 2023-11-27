FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 162.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,879 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 635.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,125,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,410,000 after purchasing an additional 972,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,685,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $7,826,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 543.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 294,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,089,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

XMAR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.