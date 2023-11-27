fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $3.01. fuboTV shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 1,075,329 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $320.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 41.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 12.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 23.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

