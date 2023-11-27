Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.52

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.60. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 608,253 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOTU shares. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $674.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

