General Atlantic L.P. Acquires New Shares in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,350,000. Acelyrin makes up about 0.5% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned approximately 1.54% of Acelyrin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth about $77,400,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,063,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth approximately $32,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth approximately $18,377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,268,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Acelyrin Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SLRN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.71. 417,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts expect that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acelyrin

About Acelyrin

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.