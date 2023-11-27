General Atlantic L.P. Acquires New Shares in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,350,000. Acelyrin makes up about 0.5% of General Atlantic L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned approximately 1.54% of Acelyrin at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth about $77,400,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,063,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth approximately $32,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth approximately $18,377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,268,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acelyrin Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ SLRN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.71. 417,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $29.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Acelyrin from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Acelyrin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
About Acelyrin
Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.
