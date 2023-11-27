General Atlantic L.P. Grows Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

General Atlantic L.P. lifted its position in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160,680 shares during the period. DLocal comprises 12.3% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of DLocal worth $779,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in DLocal by 30.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in DLocal by 149.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 295,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 176,631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 26.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 16.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

NASDAQ DLO traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 359,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. DLocal Limited has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

