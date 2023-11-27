General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

GD traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $246.42. 45,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,055. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

