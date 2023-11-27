General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Meritage Group LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,184,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876,912 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 9.7% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meritage Group LP owned approximately 0.29% of General Electric worth $349,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Motco boosted its stake in General Electric by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

General Electric stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.26. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

