Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of GNE opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $694.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.30. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $125.05 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In related news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,413.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Genie Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Genie Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

