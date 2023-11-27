Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.34. 215,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.71. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.