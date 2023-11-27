Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.93. The company had a trading volume of 346,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

