Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Given New $2.20 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.60 to $2.20 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.76% from the company’s current price.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gevo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Gevo Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of GEVO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.09. 3,119,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 546.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gevo by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,787,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,591,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 437,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 5,722.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

