Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.07

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 241736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

