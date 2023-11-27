Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nia Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 3.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,640.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.77. 2,228,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,413. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

