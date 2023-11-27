Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $52,710.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $52,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,525,154 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $53,463.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $57,981.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $63,628.50.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $66,264.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $68,899.50.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $83,959.50.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $83,583.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE:DNA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,702,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,671,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,768,000 after buying an additional 12,442,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Raymond James cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

