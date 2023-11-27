Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Position Reduced by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp reduced its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.85. 149,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,802. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.36 million, a PE ratio of -45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -428.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

