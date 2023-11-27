Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.00

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Glanbia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

