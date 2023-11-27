Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.26 and last traded at $60.26. Approximately 524,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 457,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.