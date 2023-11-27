Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Up 2.5%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.40. Approximately 94,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,338,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
