Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
GNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 142.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 126,837 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 30.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 240,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 55,871 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 234.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 62.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
