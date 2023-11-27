Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

GNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,317. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 142.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 126,837 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 30.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 240,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 55,871 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 234.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 62.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

