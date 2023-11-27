Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,898,720 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 996% from the previous session’s volume of 173,250 shares.The stock last traded at $16.33 and had previously closed at $16.34.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The firm has a market cap of $591.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global SuperDividend US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

