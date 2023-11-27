Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 73,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 237,471 shares.The stock last traded at $29.52 and had previously closed at $29.56.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $706.68 million, a P/E ratio of -173.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

