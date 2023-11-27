Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.36

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 529440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $366,114,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,665,000 after buying an additional 1,452,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after buying an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after buying an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,539,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

