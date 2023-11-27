Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Up 4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 2,876,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,315,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GSAT

Globalstar Trading Up 3.3 %

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Globalstar by 45.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 141.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.