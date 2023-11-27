Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Trading Up 4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 2,876,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,315,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38.

In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Globalstar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,432,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 157,706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

