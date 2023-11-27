GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells $1,828,370.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,828,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Roger Chen sold 21,165 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,904,850.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,682,956.22.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $459,436.25.

On Monday, October 2nd, Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $371,550.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25.

GoDaddy stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.71. 1,863,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $96.73.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after buying an additional 85,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in GoDaddy by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.45.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

