Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.60. Gogoro shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 14,389 shares.

Gogoro Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 17.49%.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

Gogoro Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGR. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gogoro by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gogoro by 107.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gogoro by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.