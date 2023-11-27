Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 2.8% Higher

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.71. 59,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,293,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $923.39 million, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.37 million.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

(Get Free Report)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.