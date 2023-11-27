Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $13.43

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $13.78. Gold Fields shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 326,811 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Trading Up 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after buying an additional 6,053,995 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after buying an additional 2,772,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 48.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,056,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after buying an additional 1,659,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.