Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 127.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Quarry LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.2 %

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.35. 1,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $140.67.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

