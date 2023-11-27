Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

GRP.U stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.