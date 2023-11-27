Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,698.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

