Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.94

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 8734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Graphite One Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.23.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

