Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,393 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Green Brick Partners worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 345.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

GRBK opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $418.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.47 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.