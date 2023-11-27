Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.14

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Greencore Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

