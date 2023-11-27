Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.46

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 183354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFF

Griffon Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Griffon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,516,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Griffon by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.