Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0147 per share by the bank on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 53.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $2.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

