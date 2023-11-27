GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $102,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GSK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.55. 1,089,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,711. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,553.75.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

