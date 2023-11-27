Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 2000000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
Gunsynd Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.32. The company has a market cap of £944,580.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Gunsynd Company Profile
Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.
