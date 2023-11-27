H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in H World Group were worth $54,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 993.0% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,356,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,115,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at $83,235,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at $52,826,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTHT stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. H World Group Limited has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.01.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. H World Group had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

