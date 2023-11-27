Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

HAL stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,736,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,131. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after buying an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after buying an additional 1,120,274 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

