Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.00

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.00 and last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.62.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.99.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.23%. On average, analysts expect that Hannover Rück SE will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

