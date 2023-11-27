Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 178.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.