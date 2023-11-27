Harvard Management Co. Inc. Buys 4,042 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up approximately 0.3% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,201,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,965. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

