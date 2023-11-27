Harvard Management Co. Inc. Sells 627,125 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,125 shares during the quarter. Recursion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.46% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.64. 1,105,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RXRX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,451,845 shares in the company, valued at $65,501,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,451,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,501,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,046 shares of company stock worth $2,298,272. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.