Harvard Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,548 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRON. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $53.65. 38,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,396. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $52,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $247,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $52,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $66,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRON. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

