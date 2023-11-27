Harvest Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 476.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,717,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,177,000 after acquiring an additional 749,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,063,000 after purchasing an additional 406,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.61. 1,872,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

