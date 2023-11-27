Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 12,344 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 98,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA PSLV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,904. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

