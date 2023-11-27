Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys 3,898 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $8,395,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 167,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 55,269 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $123.14. 27,245,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,686,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.42, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

