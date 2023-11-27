Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,403.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 188.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TGTX traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

